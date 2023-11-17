ICC ODI World Cup Final: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Holds Review Of Security, Cleanliness And Traffic Management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, Richard Marles, will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahemdabad.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has conducted a comprehensive review of security-cleanliness-traffic management etc. of WC Final (Image: ANI)

Ahmedabad: In preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup Final match scheduled for Sunday, November 19 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level meeting to thoroughly examine the arrangements for security, cleanliness, and traffic management. The Chief Minister sought detailed information on the measures being taken to safeguard spectators attending the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium as well as the traffic control strategies in place for the match’s duration. After conducting a comprehensive review of all the preparations, he provided the necessary instructions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi And Deputy Prime Minister of Australia To Attend Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, Richard Marles, will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahemdabad. The Chief Minister took detailed information about the security arrangements for the same.

Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Arrives In Ahmedabad Ahead Of World Cup Summit Clash

On the back of its all-round performance, India stormed into the final, beating New Zealand by 70 runs in a mouth-watering semifinal clash on Wednesday. India will meet Australia in the final.

Several players, including Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, were spotted in the team bus in Ahmedabad. All three of them were instrumental in the team’s victory over New Zealand in the semifinal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen shaking hands with the team bus driver.

Earlier in the day, India’s star all-rounder Jadeja won the ‘Fielder of the Match’ medal for his excellence in the semifinal clash against New Zealand. Jadeja was presented the best fielder medal by batter Suryakumar Yadav in a dressing room ceremony following India’s 70-run victory. Unbeaten in the tournament, team India delivered an all-round performance in the semis against New Zealand.

India’s tenacious number three, Virat Kohli, made history by becoming the first person to achieve fifty hundred in one-day international cricket. India scored 397/4 to put pressure on New Zealand.

Leading India’s efforts with the ball was Shami, who managed to stave off a stubborn New Zealand response spearheaded by Daryl Mitchell’s 134, the right-hander’s second century against India in the competition.

Shami is now the leading wicket-taker in the competition, with 24 from six games and an incredible average of 9.13.

(With inputs from agencies)

