ICC World Cup Final: PM Modi Arrives At Narendra Modi Stadium

Image: Twitter/ @CricCrazyJohns

Ind vs AUS Final: The highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final reached its crescendo as Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ready to witness the historic clash between India and Australia. Amidst the electrifying atmosphere and feverish anticipation of the crowd, PM Modi’s arrival added a touch of grandeur to the already momentous occasion. His presence served as a beacon of support for the Indian team, further igniting the spirits of the spectators and intensifying the fervor gripping the stadium.

Former India Captain Kapil Dev Claims Of Non-Invitation

Former India captain Kapil Dev claimed on Sunday that he was not invited to the World Cup final between the hosts and Australia. Kapil, who led India to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 1983, said he wanted to travel for the game with the rest of his teammates.

“I wasn’t invited there. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole ’83 team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget,” Kapil told ABP News.

Among other former India captains who were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium were Sourav Ganguly, who was invited in the capacity of a former BCCI president. Inviting past presidents and officials is a BCCI norm.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s Gritty Half-Centuries Powered India To 240

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s gritty half-centuries powered India to 240 against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Australia put on a stunning display of tight and belligerent bowling to bundle out India for 240 after pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins broke the back of the hosts’ batting line-ups early in the innings.

Rahul scored the most for India with 66 runs off 107 deliveries, while Kohli played a fine knock of 54 runs after Rohit Sharma’s 47-run knock set a solid platform for his team. Put to bat first, Rohit got off to a fast start, hitting a four and a six in the first over and a six and four in the fourth. Even when Josh Hazlewood was under pressure, Mitchell Starc struck in the fifth over as he removed Shubman Gill for four runs. A mistimed front foot pull brought the end of Gill’s stay at the crease.

(With inputs from agencies)

