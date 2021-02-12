New Delhi: Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar was on Friday granted bail in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case. Chanda Kochhar, whose husband Deepak Kochhar was arrested last year, has been asked to not leave the country without the permission of the court. Also Read - India's First Museum of Illusions Comes up in Delhi, Now Open For Public in Connaught Place!

The special PMLA court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had on January 30 summoned Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot and other accused in the case after taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) charge sheet.

Chanda Kochhar appeared before the special Judge A A Nandgoankarand filed a bail application through her lawyer Vijay Agarwal.

The ED has alleged that Rs 64 crore, out of a loan amount of Rs 300 crore sanctioned by a committee of ICICI Bank headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics Limited, was transferred to Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL) by Videocon Industries on September 8, 2009, a day after the disbursement of loan.