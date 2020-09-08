New Delhi: Former ICICI CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar was on Tuesday remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody till September 19 in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case. Also Read - PNB Money Laundering Case: Interpol Issues 'Red Corner Notice' to Arrest Nirav Modi's Wife Ami Modi

Deepak Kochhar was arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by a special court in Mumbai.

Kochhar was called into PMLA Court from Enforcement Directorate office today morning. The ED had filed its case after studying an FIR registered by the CBI against the couple, Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot and others.

According to reports, Deepak Kochhar was placed under arrest as the agency wants to put him under custodial interrogation to obtain more details about some fresh evidence gathered in this case, that was filed under the criminal sections of the anti-money laundering law in January last year.

It slapped money laundering charges against the Kochhars and their business entities for “illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to Rs 1,875 crore to the Videocon Group of companies”.

The ED had earlier said an amount of Rs 64 crore, out of the loan amount of Rs 300 crore sanctioned by a committee headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics Limited, was transferred to Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL) by Videocon Industries Limited on September 8, 2009, just a day after disbursement of the loan by ICICI Bank. NRPL was earlier known as NuPower Renewables Limited (NRL) and is a company of Deepak Kochhar.

With PTI inputs