New Delhi: As the country is getting ready for vaccine drive from January 16, Dr Samiran Panda, Scientist and Head of Epidemiology & Communicable Diseases Division at ICMR said that both Covishield and Covaxin are safe and there should not be an iota of apprehension about its safety. “We should all try to dispel the myths and misconceptions around both vaccines,” Samiran Panda said. Also Read - World's Biggest Vaccination Drive Begins in India on Jan 16. All Your FAQs Answered

He also added that the vaccine that India has developed (Covaxin) presents to the immune system a wide array of antigens, so the immunity which will be produced after vaccination is expected to address the mutants as well. Also Read - Govt Explains Rollout Plans, Says No Option to Choose from Two Vaccines, Four More Vaccines Likely To Hit Market Soon

“In older days, it would take 20-30 years to get a vaccine or medicine out in market. Since knowledge about the whole genome of virus, within10-12 months the vaccine (Covaxin) has come out and it underlines the superiority, ability and commitment of Indian scientists,” he added. Also Read - 4 More Coronavirus Vaccines Other Than Covishield, Covaxin Coming Soon, Says Health Ministry

Both Covishield and Covaxin are safe and there should not be an iota of apprehension about its safety. We should all try to dispel the myths & misconceptions around both vaccines: Dr Samiran Panda, Scientist G & Head of Epidemiology & Communicable Diseases Division, ICMR pic.twitter.com/gscD0vGTLD — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

He further added that the herd immunity produced by vaccination is a good idea but when virus mutates, immunity might not be working against it even if it is a drift.

“Let us have a scientific and open mind while supporting the vaccination program. Any medicine or vaccination can come with minor side-effects. The serious adverse events also cannot be immediately linked to the vaccine,” he added.

The statement from ICR comes at a time when India’s drive against COVID-19 gathered momentum with planes carrying vaccines flying into airports across the country from where the precious cargo was dispatched to small cities and towns in readiness for the inoculation exercise beginning January 16.

From Assam to Goa and from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, the vaccines were carefully and swiftly transported to far corners of the country, a day after the first consignment of the Covishield vaccine from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable rolled out of the Serum Institute of India manufacturing facility in Pune.

While SII moved about 56 lakh doses of Covishield to 13 cities, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said it had successfully transported the indigenous Covaxin, developed in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, to 11 cities. It said it has donated 16.5 lakh doses to the Centre.