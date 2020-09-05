New Delhi: In a fresh advisory on the strategy for COVID testing, the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended “testing on demand” for individuals. However, it left it to states to modify the approach as per their discretion. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones: Total Count Nears 1,000 Amid Rapid Surge in COVID-19 Cases | Full List

It also advised testing on demand for "all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry".

ICMR'S advisory, also recommended by the National Task Force on Covid-19, stated that no emergency procedure, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of test and allowed for testing on demand.

“Pregnant women should not be referred for a lack of testing facility and all arrangements should be made to collect and transfer their samples to the testing facilities,” it said.

Besides this, the apex research body said that mothers who test positive for Covid-19 should be advised to wear a mask and undertake frequent handwashing while handling their baby for 14 days.

“They should also be advised on breast cleaning before feeding the neonate. These measures are likely to reduce transmission to their babies,” the advisory said.

As per the advisory, a single RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT and rapid antigen positive test is to be considered confirmatory without any repeat testing. If symptoms develop following a negative RAT test, a repeat RAT or RT-PCR should be done.

Ideally, it is suggested that 100 per cent people living in containment zones should be tested by RAT, particularly in cities where there has been widespread transmission of the infection, the ICMR advisory stated.

“No re-testing is recommended prior to discharge from a Covid-19 facility after clinical recovery, including for transfer from a Covid area and facility to a non-Covid area,” it added.

The ICMR further recommended home quarantine for 14 days for all individuals before undergoing elective surgery to minimise chances of infection before the procedure.

(With agency inputs)