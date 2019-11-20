New Delhi: The iconic Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whose 102nd birth anniversary was observed on Tuesday, has been served a Rs 4.35 crore house tax notice by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, news agency ANI has reported.

The house, which was bought by Motilal Nehru, the grandfather of Indira Gandhi, has been home to the Gandhi family and is run by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Trust (JNMT) headed by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, PK Mishra, chief tax assessment officer of the PMC, said that the notice was served around two weeks ago under the Municipal Corporation Act and Property Tax rules. He added that the tax was imposed under the non-residential category and has not been paid since 2003.

“We conducted a survey to decide the tax amount and even invited an objection to our assessment, but received none,’ the official further said.

Prayagraj mayor Abhilasha Gupta ‘Nandi’ said that a notice had been received from the JNMT requesting a review of the tax levied on Anand Bhawan and the adjoining complexes since they all are heritage buildings. “We will study the related files and documents before taking further steps,” the mayor further said.

However, speaking to ANI, former mayor Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh called the tax imposition, as, according to him, the JNMT is exempted from paying any and all types of taxes.

The Anand Bhawan premises also include the Swaraj Bhawan and Jawahar Planetarium, all run by the JNMT.

Earlier, this month, in a major revamp, the government had removed three senior Congress leaders from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, ending the party’s representation on the panel and triggering allegations by it of the government ‘wanting to include its own people in the panel.’