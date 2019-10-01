New Delhi: In what is being seen as Uttar Pradesh’s version of National Register of Citizens (NRC), OP Singh, the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), has written to all district police chiefs, asking them to identify Bangladeshis and other ‘foreigners’ and deport them.

In the letter, the DGP has said that the move is very important for the state’s ‘internal security.’ Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too, has in the past, said that NRC will be implemented in state ‘if needed.’

The DGP has directed the UP Police to verify all documents presented by anyone that looks ‘suspicious.’ Further, the police have also been asked to track down those government employees, who, it is believed, helped prepare fake documents for the ‘foreigners.’

As a part of the drive, fingerprints of those identified as ‘Bangladeshis’ or ‘foreigners’ will also be taken. Construction companies have been ordered by the police to keep identity cards of the labourers employed by them.

In the NRC list, which was recently published in Assam, 1.9 million people were left out, which means that they risk being thrown out of the state and put in detention centres if they cannot prove, in a Foreigner Tribunals’ (FT) court, that they are indeed Indians. However, many leaders of the state’s ruling BJP are upset as many Hindus, too, were left out of the NRC while half of those who the leaders claimed were ‘outsiders’, turned out to be Indian citizens.

But, the exercise has received frequent endorsements from Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah, who has, in the past, repeatedly referred to illegal immigrants as ‘termites’ and has stressed on the need to evict them from the country.

In fact, the Union Home Minister will speak on NRC later today in Kolkata, West Bengal, whose Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that NRC will not be implemented in her state.