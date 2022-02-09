Hijab Row: Amid the ongoing controversy over the Hijab issue in Karnataka, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for trying to lecture India on girl’s education and said that the country (Pakistan) should resolve its own problems first.Also Read - Bengaluru Bans Gatherings, Protests Near Educational Institutions For 2 Weeks Amid Ongoing Hijab Row

Owaisi, while addressing a rally in poll bound Uttar Pradesh, said, "Malala was attacked in Pakistan and she had to leave Pakistan. Pakistan constitution doesn't allow a non-Muslim to become PM. My advice to Pakistan will be idhar mat dekho (don't look this side). You have many problems in your backyard."

Idhar Mat Dekho, Udhar Hi Dekho: Owaisi Slams Pak For Lecturing India on Hijab Row, Reminds Malala Shooting pic.twitter.com/iXg3lIgvRB — Victor DG (@dasgupta_victor) February 9, 2022



Earlier, Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India was ‘violating Muslim girls’ human rights by depriving them of education’. “Depriving Muslim girls of an education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right & terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a tweet.

“World must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims,” Qureshi added.

In a blistering attack to Qureshi, Owaisi said that the Karnataka hijab row was India’s internal issue and others should not interfere. “People of Pakistan should worry about their internal conflicts, no need to interfere in our issues,” he said.