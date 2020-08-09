New Delhi: The death toll in the Idukki landslide rose to 42 on Sunday. The massive landslide that occured on Friday destroyed a row of 20 houses of tea estate workers in the high range Idukki district. Authorities have also decided to take help of sniffer dogs to trace the persons buried under the debris, officials said today. Also Read - Air India Express Crash: What Are Tabletop Runways And Challenges Posed by Them For Pilots?

According to the government, 78 people were staying at the spot where the tragedy occurred. Though some people have been rescue, efforts are on to find the rest.

The picturesque landscape of Pettimudi was flattened into a rough patch of boulders and mud with parts of asbestos and tin sheets seen scattered around.

The incident is said to have occurred in the wee hours of Friday when a huge mound of earth fell on the “row houses” and two children and five women were among the deceased, most of whom were plantation workers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

NDRF chief in charge of south Indian state, Rekha Nambiar is leading the 55-member team which is entrusted with the search and rescue mission.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts on Sunday. Incessant rains, landslides and opening of shutters of dams across rivers have caused rise in water level in rivers and streams in central Kerala.

Normal life of people living in low lying areas of Kottayam and Alappuzha has been affected with flood waters entering their homes.

Hundreds of families have been shifted to relief camps from-low lying areas including Kumarakom and Kuttanad regions of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, they said.

(With agency inputs)