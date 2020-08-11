New Delhi: With the rescue operation still going on, the death toll in the landslide in Idukki district of Kerala climbed to 52 on Tuesday after three more bodies were recovered from the debris. Also Read - Idukki Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 42, Rescue Ops on; Authorities to Take Help of Sniffer Dogs For Tracing

Officials involved in the rescue operation said that the bodies of two men and a woman were recovered on Tuesday. Also Read - Munnar Landslide: 3 More Bodies Recovered, Death Toll Mounts to 21; Search Underway to Trace Missing People

Meanwhile, the personnel of NDRF, Fire, Forest and police departments have expanded their rescue and search operations to the downstream of a river in their efforts to trace 19 more people who were still missing in the August 7 tragedy near Rajamala. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: House Collapses in Thane; 34 Roads, 9 Highways Closed in Kolhapur | Top Developments

Kerala: Search and rescue operation of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues at the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki. Death toll in the landslide stands at 52 till now. pic.twitter.com/qd5oDbZrrM — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Officials said that the search operation is being carried out at the site of the disaster to trace those feared trapped in the debris.

The reascue operation because tough as the water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district reached 136.85 feet on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Idukki district collector spoke to the Collector of Theni in neighbouring Tamil Nadu with regard to the release of water through the tunnel to Vaigai dam when the water level touched the 136-feet mark.