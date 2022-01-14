New Delhi: Hours after an IED device found at Ghazipur flower market was diffused, NSG Director General MA Ganapathy on Friday told news agency ANI that the Bomb Disposal Squad prima facie found chemical compounds like RDX and ammonium nitrate in the manufacture of IED recovered from Ghazipur.Also Read - Ahead of R-Day, IED Recovered in Ghazipur Flower Market; Police Chief Says Major Tragedy Averted | Key Updates

"We were informed by the Delhi Police about the suspicious object around 11 AM. The IED has been destroyed by using a controlled explosion technique. The samples of the IED have been collected and the explosive will be ascertained and informed to the Delhi Police," the NSG officer said. As per latest updates, the black-coloured bag weighed around 3 kg.

#UPDATE | The Bomb Disposal Squad of NSG prima facie finds chemical compounds like RDX and Ammonium Nitrate in the manufacture of IED recovered from Ghazipur: NSG Director General MA Ganapathy. — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

Moreover, the fire officials said that they received the information about the suspicious unattended bag in the flower market at 10.19 AM. Soon after receiving information, the officials from Special Cell of Delhi Police, NSG’s bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Giving details to News18, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said there was no blast and the IED was recovered. “We are working with multiple agencies to find out details. Major casualty was averted,” he said.

It must be noted that the recovery of the IED comes a week after security forces were issued alert about the possibility of a suspected terror attack ahead of Republic Day celebrations and the beginning of election season in five states.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell has registered a case under relevant provisions of the Explosive act. Sources told news agency IANS that the police in the national capital were already on alert due to the upcoming Republic Day on January 26.

“Such events can be used by anti-national elements having nefarious designs to carry out terror attacks in the city,” a top official had told IANS recently.