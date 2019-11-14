Mumbai: After severing ties with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) post-Maharashtra assembly election over government formation in the state, Shiv Sena on Thursday took a fresh swipe at the former.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the “50:50” seat-sharing formula “in time”, Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse.

He also wondered if Modi was “kept away” by top BJP leaders from the decision taken over seat-sharing.

“I heard Modi (during poll campaigns) saying that Fadnavis will continue as the chief minister of Maharashtra, but we maintained the decorum and did not object it as we did not see it as a political message to us,” he said.

“I wonder whether Modi was kept away by top BJP leaders from the decision taken between the BJP and Shiv Sena over seat-sharing,” Raut added.

Raut said that talks regarding power-sharing were held in the drawing-room of late Balasaheb Thackeray, which for them is a temple. “If someone says no promises were made, it is an insult of the temple, Balasaheb Thackeray and Maharashtra,” Raut said, adding that the room is a “holy place” for Shiv Sainiks.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said 18 days time was given to all parties to come forward to stake claim to form the government. He said that the governor invited parties only after assembly tenure ended.

Shah had also rejected Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s claim that the BJP had agreed to share the CM’s post with the ally, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi many times and he “at least 100 times” had said in public during the assembly elections campaign that Devendra Fadnavis will again head the government if the saffron alliance gets a majority.

The BJP, the Sena, the NCP and the Congress won 105, 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively in the 288-member assembly.

Meanwhile, President’s rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday, after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

(With agency inputs)