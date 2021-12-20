Chandigarh: Condemning the alleged sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and at a gurdwara in Kapurthala on Sunday, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said that those involved in any incident of sacrilege should be awarded the maximum punishment. Addressing a public meeting in Malerkotla district, the cricketer-turned-politician said, “We need to establish a voice of unity. The fundamentalist forces are disturbing our unity. However, whenever one religion is projected as higher and the other lower across the nation, Punjab always stands against it. All people are equal in Punjab. If any incident of sacrilege takes place — be it of the Quran Sharif, the Bhagavad Gita or the Guru Granth Sahib — the culprits should be publicly hanged, should be given the maximum punishment under the Constitution because such incidents hurt our sentiments.”Also Read - Anupamaa Trends on Twitter as Anuj Kapadia Breaks Down Like a Kid, #MaAn Fans go Speechless

The Congress leader added, “Anyone can make a mistake, but this is not a mistake, this is a conspiracy to weaken and finish the society,” he said. Adding further that conspiracies are being hatched to disturb peace in the state, Sidhu also said, “deliberate and malicious acts” intended to outrage religious feelings should be dealt with deterrent punishment. Also Read - This Bank To Charge Customers For Depositing More Than Rs 10,000 From January 1. Check Details Here

“Punjab is built on strong foundation of Oneness & universal brotherhood laid down by Guru Sahib. No divisive forces can destroy strong social fabric of Punjabi Community. Deliberate & malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings should be dealt with deterrent punishment,” Sidhu said in a tweet. Also Read - Foods Ingredients to Include in Winter Diet to Keep You Healthy And Fit

Sidhu’s reaction came hours after two unidentified men were beaten to death in Amritsar and Kapurthala after they allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege.