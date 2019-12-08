New Delhi: Referring to the recent killings of all four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana, senior state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has stoked a fresh controversy by claiming that they have sent a message across the country that if a person does something wrong, there will be an ‘encounter’. He made the remarks while talking to a local television channel.

Justifying the alleged encounter, the State Animal Husbandry Minister asserted that culprits won’t be benefited from any court trial, prison sentence anymore. “If you do something that’s so wrong and cruel, there will be an encounter,” a portal quoted Yadav as saying.

He also credited Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the encounter. “The reconstruction of the crime scene wouldn’t have happened without permission from above”, the minister reported admitted.

Reacting sharply to Yadav’s statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the Telangana minister brazenly tried to take political advantage of the killings. “We want Telangana HC to take cognisance of the minister’s statement”, Telangana BJP unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao stated.