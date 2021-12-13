New Delhi: With Omicron cases rising in the nation, India’s top technical advisory body on Covid-19 vaccination has reportedly come up with the preliminary consensus that the third vaccine (booster dose) if administered must be a vaccine based on a different platform. According to a report by The Indian Express, senior government sources have informed that there is an agreement within the apex body that the “third dose for a beneficiary who has taken an inactivated-whole virus or adenoviral vector vaccine, should be of a vaccine based on a different platform”. However, the sources added that the advisory body is still assessing the requirement for boosters.Also Read - Vaccinated Against Covid? This Airline is Offering Discount on Flight Tickets. Here's How to Avail

Speaking to the media recently on Covid booster doses for adults, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said, "We are keeping an eye on global scientific studies in this regard." There is no stand of the World Health Organization on booster doses, he said. "It is under consideration. But the WHO has clearly highlighted the need for completing primary vaccination as the most important priority and our thinking, the view is also aligned with the same approach that we have to complete the task of vaccinating all individuals with both doses."

All you need to know about inactivated-whole virus or adenoviral vector vaccine

While Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is an inactivated virus vaccine, Serum Institute's Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca) and the Russian-made Sputnik V are adenovirus-based vaccines. Speaking on this, an official said, "There is some clarity that if an additional dose is given to a beneficiary, it cannot be, at least in the case of inactive whole virus or adenovirus vector Covid-19 vaccines, the same vaccine. So the preliminary consensus is that a beneficiary cannot take three doses of Covishield or Covaxin." Meanwhile, the official sources further added that this also means that the booster dose for an individual who has been double vaccinated with Covishield cannot be Covaxin and vice versa and the same would apply to Sputnik V as well.

Meanwhile, Covishield and Sputnik are classified as ‘viral vector’ vaccines and they use a modified version of a virus different from the one being targeted to deliver instructions to the recipient’s cells. The altering of the virus ensures it cannot replicate, and the vaccine cannot make the recipient sick. The Bharat Biotech vaccine uses an inactivated or ‘dead’ virus that is incapable of infecting anyone but can still instruct the immune system to make antibodies against infection.

NTAGI still examining on booster dose

Even though there’s a primary consensus on the administration of a booster dose, the official sources have clearly underlined that the NTAGI is yet to make a formal recommendation to the government, because it is still examining the primary question of administering booster doses.