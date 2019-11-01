New Delhi: A day after reports surfaced that Israeli software ‘Pegasus’ was used allegedly by Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group to snoop into the phones of many Indians including journalists, lawyers, and activists, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government over the same.

In her attack on Twitter, she said that if “the BJP or the government engaged Israeli agencies to snoop into the phones of journalists, lawyers, activists and politicians”, then it amounted to a “gross violation of human rights”. Emphasising on the ramifications it could have on the national security, she said that she was waiting for the government’s response.

“If the BJP or the government has engaged Israeli agencies to snoop into the phones of journalists, lawyers, activists and politicians, it is a gross violation of human rights and a scandal with grave ramifications on national security. Waiting for the government’s response,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

If the BJP or the government has engaged Israeli agencies to snoop into the phones of journalists, lawyers, activists and politicians, it is a gross violation of human rights and a scandal with grave ramifications on national security. Waiting for the government’s response. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 1, 2019

On Thursday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed displeasure at the breach of privacy of citizens and said the Central government is committed to protecting the privacy of all Indian citizens. The government has sought an explanation from WhatsApp over the same, he added.

“The Government of India is concerned at the breach of privacy of citizens of India on the messaging platform WhatsApp. We have asked WhatsApp to explain the kind of breach and what it is doing to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indian citizens,” he said.

As per media reports, over 1,400 users were targeted upon by the spies. Investigations have also revealed that the users who were preyed upon span across four continents and were mostly diplomats, political dissidents, journalists, and senior government officials. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Facebook-owned company WhatsApp said it has sued the alleged NSO Group.