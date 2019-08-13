New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday slammed Congress leader P Chidambaram for “communalising” the issue surrounding the abrogation of Article 370.

On Monday, Chidambaram had said, “Had there been a Hindu majority in Kashmir, BJP wouldn’t have touched it (Article 370)”. Reacting to the statement, Javadekar claimed that the people of J&K were happy with the decision to revoke the state’s special status under Article 370.

“If Chidambaram Ji wants to communalise the matter, this is dirty politics,” said Javadekar adding that the Congress was speaking in different voices on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir because of its “frustration, despair and directionless politics”. Speaking to the reporters, Javadekar said, “This is Congress’ frustration, despair, and directionless politics. Karan Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Milind Deora, R P N Singh, and other leaders are talking one thing and Chidambaram, Mani Shankar Aiyar saying another thing. The party is in perennial confusion. They never had a clear stand.”

Further, Chidambaram’s remark that the J&K region is ‘dominated’ by Muslims was condemned by the ruling party as “provocative and irresponsible”. Javadekar, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Environment added that people in Jammu and Kashmir were happy to celebrate Eid. Explaining the current situation in J&K, Javadekar said, “Let me say that after Article 370 people of Kashmir will progress and will get the rights that have been denied to them in the last 70 years. That is why they are happy. People tried and even expected disturbances in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Assuring that Kashmir will get normal very soon, Javadekar said, “But if some people see Palestine in Kashmir then it is their negative thought. Chidambaram is only trying to communalise the issue and it is dirty politics.” He added that a seat will be reserved for Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the assembly as it is a part of India.