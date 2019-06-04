New Delhi: After Bahujan Samaj party Chief Mayawati announced that she would go solo in the state bypolls, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also declared that SP would fight on all the 11 seats on its own.

Akhilesh stated that if the SP-BSP coalition has broken then he would ponder on the situation. This statement was in reference to Mayawati’s decision to put the coalition on hold, hinting at the apparent ongoing tension between both the parties.

However, he said that if the ties were still intact, then the SP would contest on assembly bypolls on its own.

“If the coalition has broken, I will D & if the coalition isn’t there in the by-elections, then Samajwadi Party will prepare for the elections. SP will also fight on all 11 seats alone,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

This comes after the Bahujan Samaj Party chief today declared, “Our relation isn’t only for politics, it’ll continue forever.”

Addressing a press meet on Tuesday, Mayawati threw weight behind her party set on contesting the bypoll election alone. She said, “It’s not a permanent break. If we feel in future that SP Chief succeeds in his political work, we’ll again work together. But if he doesn’t succeed, it’ll be good for us to work separately. So we’ve decided to fight the by-elections alone.”

Confirming reports of walking out of the SP-BSP alliance, the BSP chief today emphasied that though political rout cannot be ignored in the recently-concluded 2019 General election, she has no ill feelings for SP cheif Akhilesh or his wife Dimple Yadav. “Ever since SP-BSP coalition took place, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav & his wife Dimple Yadav have given me a lot of respect. I also forgot all our differences in the interest of the nation, & gave them respect. Our relation isn’t only for politics, it’ll continue forever.”