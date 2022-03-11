New Delhi: A day after Assembly elections results for five states were announced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday called on Congress for an Opposition alliance to counter BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.Also Read - Amid Rift Within Party, Mamata Retains Abhishek Banerjee As TMC National General Secretary

“If Congress wants, we all can fight (2024 general elections) together. Don’t be aggressive for now, be positive. This winning (Assembly polls in 4 states) will be a big loss for BJP. This (2022 election results will decide fate of 2024 polls) is impractical,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The BJP scored a resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh (UP), winning 255 seats, while its rival Samajwadi Party won 111 seats and Congress bagged only two seats. The BJP decimated the Opposition in Uttarakhand, Manipur and after a neck and neck fight with Congress, retained Goa for the third consecutive time.

Mamata Banerjee called on all parties that want to fight BJP to come together and said “can’t depend” on Congress as the party was losing its “credibility”.

“All political polities that want to fight BJP should walk together. Congress is losing their credibility, can’t depend on Congress,” Mamata Banerjee said.

“There was loot and malpractices of EVM. Samajwadi Party’s chief Akhilesh Yadav shouldn’t be disheartened and should seek forensic tests of the same EVM machines. Akhilesh Yadav’s vote percentage increased from 20 per cent to 37 per cent this time,” Mamata Banerjee said.