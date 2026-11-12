If data hadn’t disappeared, Delhi’s pollution levels would have been 49% higher this Diwali, CREA report reveals

CREA's analysis showed that Delhi's average pollution level on Diwali could have been 49% higher than it actually was due to missing PM2.5 data.

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If data hadn't disappeared, Delhi's pollution levels would have been 49% higher this Diwali, CREA report reveals (PTI)

CREA’s analysis showed that Delhi’s average pollution level on Diwali could have been 49% higher than it actually was due to missing PM2.5 data. A recent analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has revealed a startling finding. According to CREA, the city’s average pollution levels could have been up to 49 percent higher on Diwali day due to missing PM2.5 data from several monitoring stations. If these missing readings had been recorded at 1000 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3), Delhi’s average PM2.5 level would have increased from 269 to 400 micrograms per cubic metre.

System set to measure PM up to 1000 micrograms: CPCB

The national daily standard for PM2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic metre, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) safe limit is just 15 micrograms. This analysis comes a day after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that the systems at its stations were set to measure particulate matter only up to 1000 micrograms. Therefore, they failed to show higher readings for several hours on Diwali night. The board also stated that these higher readings were not included in the average AQI. Meanwhile, CREA says that if the 400 microgram level was also included, the city’s AQI on Monday would have increased from 344 (very poor) to close to the severe category.

How is AQI calculated?

The AQI is calculated based on eight pollutants, including PM2.5. Pollution peaked on Diwali night, with particulate matter levels exceeding 1,000 micrograms per cubic meter at several monitoring stations. Following this, the CPCB stopped providing this data for several hours.