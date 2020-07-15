New Delhi: A total of 2.25 lakh cases were predicted by 15 July in Delhi but after united efforts, the cases today are half of the prediction. Today we have 1.15 lakh cases, Delhi CM Kejriwal said on Wednesday thanking the Centre and all other parties that pitched in for a concerted effort to battle COVID-19. “If the Delhi Government had decided to battle COVID19 alone, we would have failed. That is why we went to everyone including central government, NGOs & religious organisations. I thank all parties including BJP and Congress,” CM Kejriwal said. Also Read - International Flights: Etihad Airways to Operate Special Flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai From Today | Check Details Here

"On 1st June there were 4,100 beds in Delhi, today there are 15,500 beds. Today there are 2,100 ICU beds, of which 1,100 are vacant. Because of this, today people have the confidence that in case they need to be hospitalised, there will be no shortages," the CM said.

According to the bulletin, Delhi has a total of 15,300 beds and out of these 11,106 are lying vacant.

In view of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government has also made an arrangement of beds in hotels and banquet halls which are linked to hospitals.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that around 7,000 beds will be occupied by June 15, and 15,000 beds will be occupied by June 30.

However, experts have said that Delhi might need a fresh forecast for the end of July since there has been a decline in cases. The government had predicted that the capital would see 5.5 lakh cases by July end.