Lucknow: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati, in an unexpected move, has suspended a party MLA for favouring the Citizenship Amendment Act, as the protests against the legislation shook the nation.

“The BSP is a disciplined party and if discipline is broken, immediate action is taken against MPs and MLAs of the party. BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patheria has been suspended from the party for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. She has also been banned from participating in the party events,” Mayawati said in a tweet.

“The BSP was the first one to say that CAA is divisive and against the ethos of the constitution. Our party voted against the bill in parliament and we also urged the president to revoke it. Despite this Ramabai Parihar went on to express his support for the legislation,” she added in another tweet.

1. BSP अनुशासित पार्टी है व इसे तोड़ने पर पार्टी के MP/MLA आदि के विरूद्ध भी तुरन्त कार्रवाई की जाती है। इसी क्रम में MP में पथेरिया से BSP MLA रमाबाई परिहार द्वारा CAA का समर्थन करने पर उनको पार्टी से निलम्बित कर दिया है। उनपर पार्टी कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने पर भी रोक लगा दी गई है — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 29, 2019

Rama Bai, who represents Patheriya Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, on Saturday evening, supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at a function held in her constituency where Union minister Prahlad Patel was present.

The BSP had earlier called the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act as “unconstitutional” and also voted against it in Parliament.

Recently, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act made headlines following its passage in Parliament. Scores of people from all walks of life protested against the contentious Act, demanding CAA be revoked- on the concern that it makes religion a criterion for granting citizenship, which in turns, violates the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The protests, though have simmered down, are still continuing across India.

According to the Citizenship law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution will be given Indian citizenship.