New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday replied during the debate budget 2019 in Rajya Sabha and hit back at the former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

“If $5 trillion economy will anyway grow then why do we have government. If the economy grows on its own, why didn’t it happen during UPA? At that time all attention was on scandals, on growing personal income,” said Sitharaman.

As per the results of National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey 2018-19, conducted through an independent verification agency under World Bank support to Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin, 96.5% of the households who have access to toilets are using them: : Smt @nsitharaman in RS — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) July 12, 2019

She said that the lower GDP base for 2018-19 has been used in the budget documents as the same GDP base was used in the interim budget of 2019-20.

“Using the same GDP base ensures comparability of deficit ratios projected for 2019-20 in both interim and July budget,” she said.

Talking about the challenges in the agricultural sector, Sitharaman said that these are not something that has come out only in June 2014.

“These are legacy issues which have been festering India over several decades & therefore when we are looking at solutions for agriculture, they have to be comprehensive,” she added.