New Delhi: ‘If even lakhs of cases aren’t considered to be community spread, when will it be considered?’ asked Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, a day after Centre for the first time admitted that India is witnessing community transmission stage of the novel coronavirus. Also Read - COVID-19 to Stay For 2 Years, WHO Scientist Gives a Realistic Picture to a Common Man

“I had said it for months. Don’t know what compulsion is he under to not accept it. If even lakhs of cases aren’t considered to be community spread, when will it be considered?”, news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying. Also Read - Ukrainian Fitness Influencer Who Told His Followers That Covid-19 Doesn't Exist Dies of Coronavirus

Earlier on Sunday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had admitted that in different pockets across various states, including West Bengal, community transmission is expected to occur, especially in dense areas. However, this is not happening across the country. It is limited to certain districts. The minister had also assured that no mutation of the virus has been detected as of yet. Also Read - India Records Lowest COVID-19 Deaths in 3 Months; Total Tally Surpasses 7.5 Million | Key Points

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister asserted that the situation in the national capital is slightly better than what it was around one month back. “ 5034 beds occupied at hospitals in Delhi, around 70% still available. Situation is slightly better than what it was around 1 month back. Still, I request all to wear a mask and maintain social distancing, so that COVID-19 doesn’t spread again during the festive season”, Jain added.

COVID-19 in India

India’s cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has remained below 8 per cent for four days, demonstrating that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained, the Union health ministry said today.