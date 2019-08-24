New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday, while leaving for Srinagar as part of the opposition delegation visiting Jammu and Kashmir, raised questions over government’s claims of normal situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

“Government says the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal. Then, they do not allow leaders to visit the state…. haven’t seen such contradiction. Why are Omar Abdhullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Farooq Abdullah are under house arrest? Why aren’t they allowing me to go to my home? If it’s normal, why aren’t we allowed?” NDTV reported Azad as saying Saturday morning.

“We are all responsible political parties and leaders. We are not going to break any law. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is concerning. It’s been close to 20 days and there is no news from the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi along with several leaders of Opposition have left for Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation in the Valley post abrogation of Article 370.

The delegation of nine opposition parties led by Rahul Gandhi will visit Jammu and Kashmir. A senior Congress leader reaffirmed that “Rahul Gandhi along with senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and leaders from CPI, CPI-M, RJD, DMK, and others will be part of the delegation”.

Since reports of the Opposition’s delegation impending visit to the state surfaced, the Jammu and Kashmir Information and Public Relations Department advised them to stay put. The Jammu And Kashmir Information and Public Relations Department issued a statement advising political leaders, to “not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience” at a “time when the government is trying to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the threat of cross border terrorism and attacks…”

Restriction still remain imposed in the Valley with people reeling under communication blackout and curb on movement.