New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi reached Srinagar to visit Kashmir for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 with regard to J&K, along with at least nine other opposition leaders but was sent back from the airport.

Rahul Gandhi told the officials, who barred the delegation from leaving the airport, that the governor invited them on behalf of the government.

“The government has invited me, the governor has said that I am invited, then you are saying that I cant visit,” said Gandhi.

“The govt is saying everything is okay here and everything is normal. If everything is normal why are we not allowed out? It is a bit surprising,” he added.

The govt is saying everything is okay here & everything is normal. If everything is normal why are we not allowed out?: Shri @RahulGandhi Was it not Governor Satya Pal Malik that invited Mr. Gandhi to come to J&K and assess the situation for himself?

Gandhi said that they want to go to any area which is peaceful and talk to 10-15 people. He even said that they will go individually if section 144 has been implemented in the area.

After the news of opposition delegation visiting Kashmir came out, the J&K government took no time to react and requested political leaders not to visit Srinagar.

“Political leaders are requested to cooperate and not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience. They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas,” tweeted Department of Information and Public Relations, J&K government.

“At a time when the government is trying to protect the people of Jammu & Kashmir from the threat of cross border terrorism and attacks by militants and separatists and gradually trying to restore public order by controlling miscreants and mischief mongers, attempts should not be made by senior political leaders to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life,” the public relations department tweeted.