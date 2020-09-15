New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over its response in parliament about the data of migrants’ deaths during COVID-19-induced lockdown. Earlier on Monday, on the first day of monsoon session, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a written reply to the Parliament had said that the Centre has no data about the death of migrants during the lockdown that began in March. Also Read - Row Over Question Hour, Ladakh Standoff to Rhea-Drug Case: All That Happened on Day 1 of Monsoon Session

The response was given during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha when asked about information on the details of the death toll of migrant labourers who lost their lives while trying to return to their native states. The question also sought to know if there was any compensation or economic aid for the workers and their families who lost jobs. Also Read - Parliament Day 1: 'Grateful as Man Who Never Went to English Medium School': Harivansh on Re-election as RS Deputy Chairman

Reacting to the Centre’s reply, Gandhi, who has been to abroad for his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s health check-up, claimed that the government does not care about the loss of lives. “The Modi government does not know how many migrants died during lockdown… how many lost jobs. If you didn’t count… did nobody die? The sad part is that the government does not care about the loss of lives. The world saw them dying… Modi government was unaware,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Also Read - No Data Available on Migrant Deaths, Job Losses Amid Lockdown: Government Tells Parliament

मोदी सरकार नहीं जानती कि लॉकडाउन में कितने प्रवासी मज़दूर मरे और कितनी नौकरियाँ गयीं। तुमने ना गिना तो क्या मौत ना हुई?

हाँ मगर दुख है सरकार पे असर ना हुई,

उनका मरना देखा ज़माने ने,

एक मोदी सरकार है जिसे ख़बर ना हुई। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 15, 2020

Earlier this year in March, lakh of migrants were left jobless after PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

International news agency Reuters have claimed that nearly 200 migrant workers were killed on roads during the lockdown, while walking miles to reach their native states. According to the data by SaveLIFE Foundation, an NGO working on road safety, a total of 198 migrant workers lost their lives in road accidents as of 2 June 2020.