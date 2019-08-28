Kolkata: Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee today said her party is not scared of any agency and if she goes to jail, she will look at it as freedom struggle.

Banerjee said that the country is heading towards a presidential form of election where there will be one government, one leader and one party.

“All other parties are being fragmented, when the Karnataka government fell, no one said anything. They say they’ll capture Bengal too, I’ll see how that happens,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee has been at the forefront of opposing the Modi government policies in recent times and had criticised Centre’s move to abrogate Article with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

She had said that the government failed to hear the voices of the people of J&K.

“Although I am an Indian citizen, I have my own language, my own state and culture. So why should we allow others to determine our identity?” she had asked.