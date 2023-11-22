‘If I Signal…’ AIMIM Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi Threatens Police Officer At Public Meeting; WATCH

Akbaruddin Owaisi threatened the policeman after he was asked to stop his speech as he was exceeding the time as per the Model Code of Conduct.

Telangana: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi’s brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday openly threatened a police inspector who was asking him to follow model code of conduct in place for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. Akbaruddin Owaisi threatened the policeman after he was asked to stop his speech as he was exceeding the time as per the Model Code of Conduct.

The AIMIM leader who was addressing a campaign in Hyderabad’s Lalitabagh asked the policeman to “leave” the venue, implying that if he made a “signal” to his supporter, the inspector would be forced to “run” from the place.“Do you think that after facing knives and bullets, I got weak, still there’s lots of courage in me. Five minutes are left and I’ll address five minutes, no one can stop me. If I give a signal then you’ll have to run, shall we make him run? This is what I’m saying they come like this to weaken us,” Owaisi said.

#WATCH | Telangana: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi threatened a police inspector who was on duty and asked him to leave the spot while he was addressing a campaign in Lalitabagh, Hyderabad yesterday. The police inspector asked him to conclude the meeting on time as per the Model… pic.twitter.com/rf2tJAOk3b — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

BJP reacts, vows “bulldozer reaction” for Owaisi’s act

The Telangana BJP reacted sharply to the incident and said that there will be a “bulldozer reaction” under the BJP government for this action of the AIMIM leader.

“For decades, with support of Congress & BRS, AIMIM has become a criminal enterprise which has kept the old city deprived & crime ridden. It’s time to clean up this deliberately created mess. In the BJP govt, for this action of Akbaruddin, there will be a bulldozer reaction,” BJP Telangana posted on X, formerly Twitter.

For decades, with support of Congress & BRS, AIMIM has become a criminal enterprise which has kept the old city deprived & crime ridden. It’s time to clean up this deliberately created mess. In the BJP govt, for this action of Akbaruddin, there will be a bulldozer reaction. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/S6MDPH1io7 — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) November 22, 2023

Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is seeking re-election from Chandrayangutta, is richest candidate of his party. As per the latest affidavit, the AIMIM legislator has immovable assets worth about Rs. 4.50 crore, those of his spouse stood at Rs. 4.95 crore. Their liabilities stand at Rs. 2.89 crore, and Rs. 5.96 crore. respectively.

Owaisi has four FIRs against him in different police stations.

