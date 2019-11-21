New Delhi: The latest to join the voices that raised against the implementation of National Register of Citizenship (NRC) is Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda when he on Thursday said its implementation across the nation is going to strain its relationship with the neighbouring countries. He also alleged that the Central government has not taken into consideration the consequences of its implementation.

“The BJP government has not taken the consequences into consideration, they want to implement the NRC across the nation. If it gets implemented, it will strain our relations with the neighbouring countries. Look at Assam, what has happened there, need to learn from bitter experiences,” former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said.

The statement from the senior JD(S) leader comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the NRC will be implanted across the nation.

Speaking at Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that the NRC has no such provision which says that certain religions will be excluded from it. “All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill,” he added.

He said that the whole process of NRC will be carried out across the country. “No one, irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC,” he further stated.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will not allow the NRC to be implemented in her state.

“There are a few people who are trying to create disturbance in the state in the name of implementation of NRC. I want to make it very clear that I will never allow NRC in West Bengal as long as I am in power in the state,” Mamata said.

Prior to this, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the present NRC in his state should be scrapped and people of his state should be part of the national NRC process.

“There were various lacunae that we’ve already pointed out. Various social organisations of Assam have filed petitions in the Supreme Court seeking review of the present process. We are of the view the present NRC should be scrapped and we should be part of the national NRC process,” Sarma said.

The development comes after the Central government in August this year published the final list of the NRC in which a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion, whereas 19,06,657 people were left out.