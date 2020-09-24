Mumbai: Seems that actress Kangana Ranaut’s war on drugs is going to land her in trouble as well. On Wednesday, Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar said that Ranaut is not above the law and NCB should conduct probe if she had said that she was a “drug-addict”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Deepika, Shraddha, Sara, Rakul Summon, Says, 'Bullywood Regretting Their Cruelty'

“If Kangana has said she was a drug addict then the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) should probe. Law is equal for all in our country,” the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council told reporters.

Currently, the NCB is probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and has summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning.

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had earlier this month ordered a probe by Mumbai police into allegations by actor Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs. In a 2016 interview, Adhyayan Suman, who reportedly dated Kangana Ranaut once, had alleged that she asked him to use drugs at a party in 2008.

Darekar said no one will support if new and budding actors in the film industry are falling prey to drugs.

“Shouldn’t we take precautions if actors in one of the biggest film industries in the world are getting addicted (to drugs)?” he questioned.