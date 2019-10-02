New Delhi: The prospect of development in Jammu and Kashmir threatens Pakistan which explains why the neighbouring country won’t let this happen easily, foreign minister S Jaishankar said during a conversation at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington. The foreign minister is now in the Unites States meeting foreign ministers, holding bilateral meetings etc.

“If we actually manage to get development going in Kashmir, do understand that everything Pakistan has planned for the last 70 years comes to nought. Therefore, that is something they would never let happen easily,” the foreign minister said, as quoted by the ANI.

According to the report, he also equated the Kashmir situation with that of the challenges that the northeast once faced. “India has experienced such challenges in its own northeast regions. Today you see northeast is largely peaceful. People are employed in gainful livelihood and not in throwing stones at security forces. Ther development card has actually worked in the northeast,” he said.

Talking on Article 370 which guaranteed special status to Kashmir, he said, “The result f the special status was that you had less economic activity than the rest of India. You had a state which was socially, increasingly less aligned with the rest of the country. I mean pretty much every progressive legislation in the country over the last 20 years did not get to be enacted and applied in Kashmir,” he said.

On communication clampdown, he said, “If you look at the events in 2016, we saw how the internet and social media was used to radicalise and to mobilise. So obviously, if you walk into this situation, you are not going to let the internet be used by people whose intentions are malevolent,” he said.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Kashmir are going to open by October 12.

(With ANI inputs)