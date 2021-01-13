What can be termed as a provocative remark apparently made over opposition to COVID-19 vaccine, BJP MLA Sangeet Som said Muslims who don’t trust their own country, Prime Minister and have more faith in Pakistan and can go there. “Unfortunately some Muslims do not have faith in the country’s scientists and police. They do not have faith in the prime minister also. They have faith in Pakistan and can go there, but doubt the scientists,” Som told reporters in Chandausi without substantiating his charge. Also Read - Days Ahead of Vaccine Drive, Safety Concerns Reign Over Indians; Many Willing to Wait: Survey

Som made the statement when he was asked about some statements by some Muslim organisations in India about pig fat being found in the corona vaccine. Also Read - Breaking News Jan 13 Live Updates: Delhi Govt Allows Reopening of Schools for Classes 10 & 12 from Jan 18

On Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti who was arrested on Monday, Som said he has spent “some months” in jail and so he is speaking the language used by ”gundas”. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Signs Agreement With Brazil’s Precisa Medicamentos for Supply of Covaxin Vaccine

The BJP leader also took aim at the Delhi chief minister, saying that Arvind Kejriwal”s intellect has been corrupted with regard to Somnath Bharti. Som has made similarly provocative remarks in the past as well.

On the ongoing farmers’ agitation over new farm laws, he claimed that none among those staging dharna are farmers. “Rather they are anti-farmers,” he said.

Earlier addressing a program of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Ashish Garden in Chandausi as the chief guest, Som attacked Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. “During his government, Uttar Pradesh turned into a Mughal sultanate but he would be the last ruler of the Mughal rule as he would not get another chance now,” Som claimed.