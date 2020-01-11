New Delhi: In a significant development, Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), General Manoj Mukund Naravane, on Saturday said that the Army will take ‘appropriate action’ on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) if orders to that effect are given to it by the government.

General Naravane, who on December 31 succeeded General Bipin Rawat as the 28th CoAS, was addressing the annual Army Chief’s Press Conference, ahead of the 72nd Army Day on January 15. General Rawat took over as the country’s first-ever Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on January 1.

“There is a parliamentary resolution that the entire Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we’ll take appropriate action,” the Army chief said.

#WATCH Army Chief on if PoK can be part of India as stated by political leadership: There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India.If Parliament wants it,then,PoK also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action pic.twitter.com/P8Rbfwpr2x — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

Several leaders of the ruling party have repeatedly called for PoK to be integrated into India. Recent days have also seen tough comments made by several ministers of the government over possible military action in the region. Last months, there were reports on social media of India having captured a village in PoK; the reports, however, were officially denied by the Army.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, too, has frequently expressed his apprehensions, saying recently that ‘India could carry out some sort of action‘ in PoK.