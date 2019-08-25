New Delhi: The Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut defended the action of J&K administration for stopping the opposition delegation led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from visiting Kashmir.

Sanjay Raut said that Rahul Gandhi-led delegation was sent back from Srinagar Airport as there were chances of the situation getting dangerous in the valley.

“If Rahul Gandhi wants to visit Jammu and Kashmir for touring and enjoyment then we will request the tourism department to make all the arrangements for those activities. He was sent back because there were chances that the situation could get dangerous,” said Raut.

“I will not say whose dreams were fulfilled by the decision of removing Article 370 but I can definitely say that the whole country wanted this to happen. I thank the Home Minister for taking this decision,” said Raut on Centre’s decision to revoke the special status of J&K.

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi reached Srinagar to visit Kashmir for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 with regard to J&K, along with at least nine other opposition leaders, but was sent back from the airport.

Senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress, Anand Sharma, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, Tiruchi Shiva, and D Raja were the part of the delegation which left from Delhi for Srinagar on Saturday.

“The govt is saying everything is okay here and everything is normal. If everything is normal why are we not allowed out? It is a bit surprising,” Gandhi argued with the officials.

After the news of opposition delegation visiting Kashmir came out, the J&K government requested political leaders not to visit Srinagar.

“Political leaders are requested to cooperate and not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience. They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas,” the Department of Information and Public Relations, J&K government, tweeted..

“At a time when the government is trying to protect the people of Jammu & Kashmir from the threat of cross border terrorism and attacks by militants and separatists and gradually trying to restore public order by controlling miscreants and mischief mongers, attempts should not be made by senior political leaders to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life,” the public relations department added.