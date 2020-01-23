New Delhi: If Shaheen Bagh protests cause any obstruction in the ongoing electoral process, then Delhi police will take appropriate action, special commissioner of police (election) Praveer Ranjan said on a day Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad received a rousing welcome at Shaheen Bagh.

The force has not yet received any complaint about protesters causing obstruction, police said.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. BJP is starting is campaigning for the Assembly elections in Delhi from Thursday with Amit Shah and JP Nadda addressing election rallies.

Delhi police has already appealed to the protestors to vacate the area, and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday also requested them to call off their agitation as it has been causing inconvenience to schoolchildren, patients and the general public.

In the next 10 days, there will be 5,000 more protest sites like Shaheen Bagh across the country, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Wednesday evening as he reached the iconic demonstration spot in South Delhi to extend his support to the women protesting against CAA and NRC. Addressing a massive gathering, the Dalit leader said the Citizenship Amendment Act is a “black law” that is dividing people on religious lines.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the police to ensure smooth traffic flow on Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch which is closed for over a month owing to the protests. The Delhi High Court on January 14 did not order forthwith removal of traffic restrictions, the plea said, adding the HC had said that no direction can be issued by it on how to handle an agitation or the place of protest and the traffic as it depended on ground reality and wisdom of police. The high court had asked the police to look into the issue while also keeping in mind that law and order is maintained, it said.

(With PTI Inputs)