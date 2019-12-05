New Delhi: As the onion prices in India skyrocketed, bringing hardship to the common people in maintaining their kitchen supplies, Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao Thursday joked that if today somebody bought onions in bulk, then they might get an income tax notice.

“Today the price of onions is so high that if you buy a lot of onions in bulk, you may get an income tax notice. Petrol prices, diesel prices, onion prices all have hit the roof,” news agency ANI tweeted Rao as saying.

Meanwhile, let’s have a sneak peek at onion prices across some cities in India.

Tamil Nadu

The low-quality onions are being sold at Rs 120 per kg in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. However, the good quality ones are being sold at Rs 180 per kg.

“Onion prices have shot up. Customers who were buying 5kgs are now only buying 2kgs. We are selling good quality onions for Rs180/kg. Lower quality onion is priced between Rs 120-130/kg,” Shanmuga Priyan, an onion trader, told ANI.

Kolkata

The price of onions in Kolkata touched Rs 160 per kg on Thursday. On Wednesday, they were being sold at Rs 140 per kg. The hike of rates within a day points towards the deficit of onion production in India.

Malda – Rs 120-130/kg

Burdwan – Rs 150/kg (in Nilpur Market)

Berhampur (Murshidabad) – Rs 150/kg

Jhargram – Rs 150/kg

Alipurduar – Rs 120/kg

Durgapur – Rs120-125/kg

Hooghly – Rs 140/kg

Nadia – Rs 120/kg

Bihar

Onion, at a posh area in Patna, is being sold at Rs 100 per kg, while at other areas, at Rs 90 per kg.

On Wednesday, replying to the debate on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha that the government has taken a host of measures including imports to deal with the rising prices of onion. She said that there are several structural issues related to the storage of onions and the government is trying to address them.

Steps taken by the government to check rising prices of onion include a ban on exports, the imposition of stock limit, import and transfer of onion from surplus to deficit area.