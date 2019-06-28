New Delhi: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan had a few words for the media on Friday when he was asked to speak on Muzaffarpur deaths.He said, “If somebody goes there then you call it ‘nautanki,’ if we don’t then you say why didn’t you go to see. We are doing whatever is needed to be done along with the Health Minister and the Chief Minister.”

Paswan may try as he might to defend the government but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took his own sweet time to even visit the ailing at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur from where most deaths were reported.

Just a couple of days ago, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi posted a picture on Twitter with the newly crowned Miss India 2019 Suman Rao who made a courtesy call and that, coming as did amid reports of 185 deaths, invited flak.

Recently, a PIL was also lodged against the Chief Minister, Union Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and state health minister Mangal Pandey. The Supreme Court bench hearing the PIL raised concerns over the negligence of the state government on nutrition, sanitization, and hygiene.

As a result, the apex court ordered the government and the Centre to submit a response in the rising deaths till July 1.Meanwhile, Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College has cancelled the leaves of all doctors and make available a new ward.”

Leaves of all doctors, especially paediatricians, stand cancelled. A new ward of 20 beds has also been made. All medicines are available at the hospital,” said Dr Vijay Krishna Prasad, Medical Superintendent, Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, on preparedness to tackle encephalitis.