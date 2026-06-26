‘If Sonam hadn’t been released, Siya probably wouldn’t have dared to…’: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Brother on Ketan Agarwal Murder

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Vipin Raghuvanshi claimed that if Sonam Raghuvanshi had not been released from jail, Siya Goyal might not have dared to commit the murder.

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‘If Sonam hadn't been released, Siya probably wouldn't have dared to...’: Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother on Ketan Agarwal murder | Image: AI

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of late Raja Raghuvanshi, who was pushed into a gorge by his wife, said that if Sonam Raghuvanshi had not been released from jail, Siya Goyal probably wouldn’t have dared to commit the crime. Vipin said Sonam’s family assured his family that they stood by them, but they did everything to get her out of jail. He further compared Siya’s father with Sonam’s family, saying that the former is also demanding stringent punishment for his daughter.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya makes big claim, says fiance said can’t escape marriage because his family….

What Did Raja Raghuvanshi’s Brother Say?

Vipin Raghuvanshi told news agency ANI that Sonam Raghuvanshi’s release encouraged Siya Goyal to commit a similar crime. He further accused Sonam’s family of protecting her instead of ensuring justice.

“We were saddened when my brother was murdered in a similar manner… Sonam’s family assured us that they would get her punished and that they stood by us, but after some time, they only got her out of jail and protected her. Similarly, the father of Siya, the girl accused in the Pune murder case, claims that if she is guilty, he wants her punished… If Sonam hadn’t been released from jail, Siya probably wouldn’t have dared to commit this crime…,” ANI quoted Vipin Raghuvanshi as saying.

#WATCH | Indore, MP | Ketan Agarwal Murder Case | Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, says, “We were saddened when my brother was murdered in a similar manner… Sonam’s family assured us that they would get her punished and that they stood by us, but after some time,… pic.twitter.com/IRuROSBhtK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 26, 2026

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Raja Raghuvanshi, who hailed from Indore’s Sahkar Nagar, was the youngest of three brothers. He had inherited responsibility alongside his siblings. Raja’s was running Raghuvanshi Transport – providing buses to schools and coaching institutes.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, daughter of Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, who owns a plywood factory owner. Both Sonam and Raja introduced through the Samaj Parichay Pustika and had no prior connections. They met and agreed to marry.

They got hitched on May 11 and within nine days, the couple departed for Meghalaya on honeymoon. On June 2, Raja was found in a gorge with severe head injuries.

Investigators found out that it was a well-planned murder.

Sonam, along with her lover – Raj Kushwaha, who had once worked in the billing department at her father’s factory – pushed Raja into the gorge in Meghalaya.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the high-profile 2025 ‘honeymoon murder’, is out on bail.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

In February, Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal announced their engagement and planned a grand wedding in November. Both families spent Rs 17 crore to book a palace in Jaipur.

However, Siya, along with her lover, allegedly pushed Ketan into a gorge at Lohagad Fort. On June 14, she allegedly tried to kill Ketan by pushing him off the fort, but he survived by grabbing a bush.

She again convinced the victim to go to the fort and called her lover for assistance. The pair then allegedly pushed the victim into the gorge.