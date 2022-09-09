New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday suggested that people who routinely feed stray dogs could be made responsible for their vaccination and also liable to bear the costs if those animals attack people, while emphasising on a need to find a solution to the stray dogs’ menace.Also Read - JEE Mains Third Attempt For All: Students Demand Extra Attempt, Bombay HC Asks IIT Bombay to Consider Plea

As a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and J.K. Maheshwari was hearing petitions in connection with the stray dogs' menace in Kerala, Justice Khanna orally observed that he is a dog lover and there are many dog lovers and suggested that people who feed stray dogs could possibly keep a number or marking on the dog they feed. "They will be responsible for vaccinating them and bearing the cost if a person is attacked," he said.

The bench emphasised that it is essential to find the solution of stray dogs' menace and need to create a balance between people who feed stray dogs and also protect innocent people from being attacked by stray dogs. It observed that it is important to accept there is a problem – dogs may become ferocious due to lack of food or they may get an infection. It further added that rabies infected dogs could be put in a care centre by authorities concerned.

