New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter on Friday and expressed his dismay over the current state of affairs in the Valley, which is fast developing in light of the Amarnath yatra curtailed today by the government.

A midday order issued by the state home department on Friday advised Amarnath yatra pilgrims and tourists to immediately rush back home and that the annual Hindu pilgrimage that was scheduled to end on August 15 had been called off.

Officials confirmed that following intelligence inputs of a probable terror attack being planned by militants, for the safety of the yatris and the tourists, they were being advised to rush back.

Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah raised questions on the sudden lockdown the Valley started to witness Friday afternoon onward.

“Friends staying in hotels in Gulmarg are being forced to leave. State road transport Corpn buses are being deployed to bus people out from Pahalgam & Gulmarg. If there is a threat to the yatra why is Gulmarg being emptied,” he questioned.

It’s easy to accuse us of spreading fear but no one is bothering to tell the people what is happening so how do you expect that fear won’t be a natural result of this situation that has been allowed to fester? — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 2, 2019

Shedding light on the helplessness the people of Kashmir are reeling under, the National Conference leader added, “I have so many questions & not a single answer. I’ve met people today who occupy important positions to do with J&K, not one of them was able to tell me anything and I’ve been CM for 6 years. Imagine the plight of your everyday Kashmiri who doesn’t know what to believe.”

Prior the advisory, Commander of the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon, CRPF Additional Director General Zulfikar Hassan and state Director General of Police Dilbag Singh held a joint press conference earlier today and said Pakistan-backed terrorists were planning to disturb peace in Kashmir and were particularly planning to target the Amarnath yatra.

Dhillon said the security forces had recovered an anti-personnel mine of Pakistan Ordnance and a sniper rifle during raids at terror hideouts.

Hassan, whose Force is mainly deployed for securing the yatra route, said the terrorists have been making serious attempts to disrupt the pilgrimage but have not succeeded because of the meticulous work by the security forces.

The authorities have already rushed over 10,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Kashmir in the wake of intelligence inputs that the yatra could be targeted by the terrorists.

With IANS inputs