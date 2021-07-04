Pune: A 24-year-old disgruntled youth who was prepping for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam died by suicide at his home in Pune as he could not secure a job. The youth identified as Swapnil Lonkar had cleared the MPSC prelims exam but was yet to secure a job because the process was postponed amid the ongoing pandemic, reported India Today. Also Read - Newly-Married Couple Attempt Suicide by Consuming Poisoned Chicken on Wedding Night in Bihar's Gopalganj

The man left behind a note calling MPSC an “illusion”. Lonkar said he was under “mountain-sized debt” which could not be eased by doing a private job. He said he had been dealing with negative thoughts for some time and his confidence was fading.

“MPSC is an illusion. Do not fall for it. As I get older, the burden is increasing. My confidence is fading and self-growth rising. It has been two years since I passed the [prelims] exam. A mountain-sized debt has accumulated which cannot be erased by doing a private job.”

“If there was no Covid, all the exams would have happened on time. Life would have been different. I have had negative thoughts for some time now but I was holding on to the hope that something good would happen. It doesn’t seem likely now. No one is responsible for my suicide, it is my own decision. Forgive me,” India Today quoted from his suicide note.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police.

Lonkar’s father owns a printing press in Pune. The body was discovered by Lonkar’s sister in his room. The police were immediately informed and Lonkar was rushed to a hospital. However, he was declared dead in the hospital.