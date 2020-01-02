New Delhi: India has the moral responsibility of sheltering religious minority communities being persecuted in neighbouring countries, Union minister of state for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

“If they don’t come to India, where will they go? To Italy?” he asked, in a veiled attack to the Congress. Italy will not accept Hindus or Sikhs as they are poor people,” he said.

The population of the minorities there has come down drastically from its earlier 30 per cent-level, the minister said.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said that Gandhi does not know the difference between the CAA and GST and that is why he says the recent changes in the citizenship law would lead to an increase in the tax.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that if he does not know the difference (between CAA and GST), he should take tuition from a better tutor in the matter,” said the minister.

“It seems he doesn’t have any idea about NPR and NRC either,” he said.

Early in the day, BJP minister Prakash Javadekar blamed AAP and Congress for misleading people and resulting in the violence during protests against the CAA in Delhi. “Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are responsible for the violence during Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Delhi. Both the parties did not condemn violence in the country and their people incited it,” the minister said.

Protests, on the other hand, continued in various parts of the national capital, including at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia and at India Gate where agitators took a pledge to “defend the Constitution”.

At the Jamia Millia Islamia, which has become the epicentre of the protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law, scores of students and civil society members carrying the tricolour and banners squatted on one carriageway of the road outside the university.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and her co-star from ‘Raanjhanaa’ Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attended a public meeting on the new legislation outside the university and lauded protestors’ efforts in continuing the agitation.

