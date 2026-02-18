‘If this happens to his child, will he accept a sorry?’: Sahil Dhaneshra’s mother on teen’s father’s apology

Home

If this happens to his child, will he accept a sorry?: Sahil Dhaneshras mother on teens fathers apology

A grieving mother rejects the accused teen driver’s father’s apology after a fatal Dwarka SUV crash, sparking nationwide outrage over underage driving and parental accountability.

Dwarka SUV Crash

New Delhi has come to terms with grief again after the news of the SUV driving teenager accused of causing another death broke on Monday. In Dwarka yesterday evening a teen driver lost control of his SUV causing multiple fatalities. His alleged underage driving status has raised multiple eyebrows yet again.

Coming out ahead of the charge sheet, the deceased mother Inna Makan spoke strongly against the offender’s father. Inna who lost her son in the crash said this while responding to the accused driver’s father who said in an interview earlier that he was “very sorry” for her loss.

“Bas apne bete ko sorry kya sikhaoge (Why are you teaching your son to say sorry?) The father of the accused is sorry for what? For finishing my life? Sorry after I spoke on the media? I say sorry for not accepting his sorry.”

Her outburst has sent waves throughout the country with everyone questioning underage driving and parental responsibility yet again.

“I Will Leave This World Too…” While holding a framed photo of her son, Makan spoke on camera.

“If this happens to his child, will he accept a sorry? My world can’t come back with his sorry. What should I do? I have no mornings, no evenings, no reason to go to work, no reason to wake up. Do you think my life will ever come back to normal?” she said before breaking down in tears.

Her heart-wrenching question seemed to speak louder than any angry remark could.

As questions about underage driving once again take centre stage. This horrific incident has come after multiple warnings, rules being implemented and awareness being spread about the dangers of underage driving.

A Mother’s Advice for All Parents

“I want every parent to learn from my son’s sacrifice. Lock your children’s future. If people are not learning lesson now, mothers will continue to lose children. When mothers stop losing children one by one. Let 100 mothers lose their children at once so people will understand then,” she said through tears.

Her message has lead many to speak about stronger action against parents allowing underage driving and policies being circumvented to access vehicles.

“I Had Never Seen Ashes Before…” – Mother breaks down

In what might have been one of the most saddening clips. She spoke about how she had never seen ashes before but was forced to because of her son.

“I had never even seen anyone’s ashes before. And when I saw ashes for the first time, it turned out to be of my child,” she could be heard saying.

As Delhi continues to grieve over another life lost needlessly. Let this be a reminder to everyone that one moment of carelessness can take away lives and end families.

