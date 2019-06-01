New Delhi: BJP MP and the new Union Minister of State (MoS) for Women and Child Development Debashree Chowdhury, who won from the Raiganj Parliamentary constituency in West Bengal spoke strongly of a need to maintain ‘mutual understanding’ with the Bengal government, after assuming charge on Friday.

In an apparent warning to the TMC-led West Bengal government, Chowdhury said that if the state tries to impede implementation of Central projects, then it will face stiff resistance from the people.

“I expect there will be no hindrance caused by the Bengal government in terms of implementing Central projects. I want to work on the basis of mutual understanding with the state government. The work should be done in Bengal the way work is done across the country,” said Chowdhury.

“If the state government tries to hamper our flow of work, people of Bengal will remove those impediments,” she added.

The BJP leader from West Bengal, who is one of the two ministers from the state in the Narendra Modi-led NDA2, the other being Babul Supriyo, said she will work hard to achieve the Centre’s set targets in the field of women empowerment and child development.

“Women empowerment is a flagship project of the Modi government. The previous NDA government had also focused on the development of women. Our aim will be to achieve our targets in terms of women development in the next five years,” Chowdhury said.

“It is a challenging task but I accept the challenge. I will try to as much work as possible,” she added.

With IANS inputs