‘If you find yourself stuck at any juncture in life or business, I am here to be your ‘Sarthi”: Dr Subhash Chandra on third season of Sach

Speaking about the show, Dr Subhash Chandra said, "'Sach' Season 3 is now expanding to reach your cities and your big dreams. My aim in this journey is to be your 'Sarthi'.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/if-you-find-yourself-stuck-at-any-juncture-in-life-or-business-i-am-here-to-be-your-saarathi-dr-subhash-chandra-on-third-season-of-sach-zee-media-third-season-of-sach-zee5-8458228/ Copy

(Image: Zee News Desk)

New Delhi: The journey of ‘SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show’ began with questions, dreams, and genuine conversations with the youth. Dr Subhash Chandra, founder of the ZEE Group and former Rajya Sabha member, listened to thousands of young people on college campuses, understood their aspirations, and shared his own experiences. Now, that dialogue is moving in new directions; it is expanding beyond college campuses to reach small towns, cities, and rural areas.

Dr Subhash Chandra is returning to the audience with the third season of his popular interactive programme, ‘SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show’. Airing every Sunday at 10 PM starting June 28, the show will see Dr Chandra engaging with diverse sections of society. The conversations will range from connecting with the fresh perspectives of the youth to addressing the complex questions of life after retirement. The show will be broadcast on Zee News as well as other channels within the Zee Media network and will also be streamed on ZEE5.

Also Read: Earthquake risk in India: Which regions of India are most vulnerable to tremors, and how prepared are they? | Explained

What’s New in Season 3?

The new season of ‘SACH’ is not merely a television programme; it is a significant initiative aimed at becoming a platform for dialogue, inspiration, and positive change across various segments of the nation. The show’s scope has been significantly broadened this time. While the focus was previously limited largely to educational campuses and urban areas, this initiative will now extend to small cities, towns, and rural India. For the first time, the voices of rural and emerging India will be given a prominent platform. Success stories from villages and small towns, along with examples of local innovation and social change, will form an integral part of the programme.

Show Will Feature Discussions On Various Topics

The show will feature discussions on topics such as entrepreneurship, education, Artificial Intelligence (AI), leadership, spirituality, communication skills, agriculture, community development, ethics, and future career paths. Through this initiative, the aim is to provide practical guidance to youth, students, entrepreneurs, and future leaders regarding their goals, self-confidence, and direction in a rapidly changing world. The show seeks to foster meaningful discussions with people across the country on vital topics such as aspirations, challenges, leadership, personal growth, and nation-building. It offers individuals from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to voice their thoughts and share their experiences.

You Can Connect Directly With Dr Subhash Chandra

The third season of ‘Sach’ is unique in that, for the first time, you can connect directly with Dr Subhash Chandra through the ‘Sarthi’ platform. In this role, Dr Subhash Chandra will act as your ‘Sarthi’ (guide/mentor). His objective is to provide experiential wisdom, prudent insight, and meaningful guidance to people as they navigate life’s critical turning points, challenges, and dilemmas. Through this initiative—launched to share Dr Subhash Chandra’s experiences, ideas, and life philosophy with a wider audience—interested individuals can benefit from the wisdom and guidance derived from his decades of experience. By engaging with his ideas and teachings via https://sach.org.in/sarthi, people can develop a balanced, practical, and visionary perspective on various aspects of life.

Also Read: Pakistan’s Internal Crisis: Blockade imposed in occupied Kashmir, cutting off food, medicine supplies amid protests

Speaking about the show, Dr Subhash Chandra said, “‘Sach’ Season 3 is now expanding to reach your cities and your big dreams. My aim in this journey is to be your ‘Sarthi’. If you have an innovative idea that can give wings to your dreams, or if you find yourself stuck at any juncture in life or business, I am here to accompany you on this journey.”