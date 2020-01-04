New Delhi: Taking a potshot at the Rafale controversy, former chief of IAF, BS Dhanoa said that if defence acquisition gets politicised, the safety of the country suffers. “Air Force does not decide which country to buy equipment from. We only provide our requirements to the government and then they decide where to buy the equipment from,” the former IAF chief said.

Reiterating that the Army was ready with strike plans after the Parliament attack and 26/11, the former IAF chief said that the then-government did not give a go-ahead.

“We knew where the terror camps were located in Pakistan and were ready. But it is a political decision whether to carry out a strike or not,” he had said on an earlier occasion. In 2001, too, after the Parliament attack, the IAF was ready with a plan, which got rejected.

After his retirement in September 2019, the former IAF chief divulged some secrets of the Balakot airstrike. The motive behind Balakot airstrike was to convey a strong message to Pakistan that there will be a cost to pay for terror attacks and the message was conveyed, he had said in an earlier address to students. “The government and political will was very clear to tell the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Pakistani establishment that such attacks would come at a cost and no matter where you are, be it PoK or Pakistan, we will get you and that is the message of Balakot,” Dhanoa had said.