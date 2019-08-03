New Delhi: “If you sneeze at Lal Chowk, it becomes an explosion when it comes here… Unnecessary panic is being created by vested interests,” is how Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reacted on the Amarnath Yatris’ exodus underway in Kashmir.

Elaborating on the atmosphere of fear and panic gripping residents and tourists alike, Malik maintained that it is normal and “only rumour mongering is going on.” News agency ANI quoted him, “It’s normal. Only rumour mongering is going on. It’s a very routine thing here… ”

The state home department issued an advisory early Friday evening asking all Amarnath yatra pilgrims to return home immediately and cancelled the annual pilgrimage, citing confirmed intelligence inputs of a probable terror attack.

The same day, major security heads in the Valley held a press conference directly accusing the Pakistan Army of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

All this clubbed with the recent thrust of another set of 28,000 paramilitary troops in Kashmir, a pall of panic and gloom descended on the Valley with political leaders also knocking the doors of the Governor for information.

Earlier in the day, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah said he had met Governor Satya Pal Malik to find out what was happening in the state and why nothing was being done to scotch rumours if those were baseless.

He said when Parliament starts functioning the Centre should make a statement on what was the need to end the Amarnath Yatra and pull out tourists from the Valley. “Let Parliament assure us that there is no need for the people to be afraid,” he said.

Omar said in his meeting with the Governor he told him about rumours surrounding Article 35A, Article 370, delimitation and even trifurcation of the state. “The Governor assured us that in all these issues, no preparation is being made to make any announcement,” Omar added.

Late Friday night, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti along with several political leaders from across party lines called on the Governor, demanding an explanation.

Soon after which a statement was released that read, “Governor Malik informed the delegation that there were serious and credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra… It is in this context that the government had issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible.”