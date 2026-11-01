‘If you want to become PM, stay in mock parliament’: Amit Shah takes dig at Rahul Gandhi after INDIA bloc rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi in Chandigarh, telling him to stay in a 'mock parliament' if he wants to be PM, as his turn will never come.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/if-you-want-to-become-pm-stay-in-mock-parliament-amit-shah-takes-dig-at-rahul-gandhi-after-india-bloc-rally-8541387/ Copy

Home Minister Amit Shah- File image

New Delhi: In a fresh spell of political war of words, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi after the INDIA Bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan. In the recent statement, Shah slammed opposition parties, saying that telling lies, spreading anarchy and negativity, and not letting Parliament function was their true nature. The Union Home Minister said that the country will never forget that the Congress leader held a ‘jalsa’ on the anniversary of the “Sikh genocide” of 1984, and the Congress leader said that he should stay in a “mock parliament” his entire life.

INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli’ protest at Ramlila Maidan

The opposition INDIA bloc on Sunday held the ‘Chalo Dilli’ protest at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital as part of its campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

On Saturday, the opposition alliance carried out a symbolic “public impeachment” of CEC Kumar, accusing him of deleting votes to steal elections and demanding that he be tried in court for treason and jailed. The meeting was held in a setting resembling Parliament proceedings at the lawns of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The BJP has described it as a “mockery” of Parliament.

Referring to the INDIA bloc rally, Union minister Shah on Sunday said, “If you desire to hold a ‘jalsa’ for the Congress party on such a dark day of genocide, then Rahul ji, no one will be able to take away anything except hatred from your ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’.”

PM Modi, HM Shah will face legal action for ‘vote chori’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from his post and put in jail for “treason” in future over “vote chori”, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will face legal action and should not think of escaping the law.

Addressing the INDIA bloc rally here against alleged electoral irregularities and SIR, Gandhi hailed the turnout and said it has sent a message to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and CEC Kumar.

“Amit Shah said Narendra Modi is not going anywhere. I would tell you Narendra Modi cannot go anywhere; even if he wants to go, we will not let him.

(With inputs from agencies)